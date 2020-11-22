CI Investments Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 208.7% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,476 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.06.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

