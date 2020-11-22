CI Investments Inc. Sells 785 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $224.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day moving average of $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total value of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,222.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $1,146,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,961 shares of company stock valued at $16,636,228 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.