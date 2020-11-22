CI Investments Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CWST. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at $965,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

