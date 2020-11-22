CI Investments Inc. Takes $425,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,713 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Masco by 545.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

