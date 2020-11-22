CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $20.59 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

