CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NEO shares. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,283.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $291,738.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,902 shares of company stock valued at $31,665,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.