CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 74.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of OneMain by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OneMain by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 270,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.21.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

