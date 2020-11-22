CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.