CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 220,540 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 137,107 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 141,323 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $223,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.