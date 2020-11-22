CIBC Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $89.93 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of RY opened at $79.74 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 327.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

