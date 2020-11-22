Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,414,000 after buying an additional 88,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,910,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

