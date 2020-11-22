Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.00.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) stock opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. Cineplex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$34.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.13. The firm has a market cap of $566.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,750.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

