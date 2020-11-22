Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 568,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.42. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $216.15 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Citi Trends by 62.3% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 254,150 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.