Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $537.13.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $523.51 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.18. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.