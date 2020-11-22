Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,238 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,261,988.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

