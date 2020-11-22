ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,751 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,651 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of U.S. Silica worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 30.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 137,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $309.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLCA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

