ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cue Biopharma worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,889 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 777,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Cameron Gray bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $369.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

