ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth $9,904,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSEX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.20. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $73.94.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

