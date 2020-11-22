ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti increased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.