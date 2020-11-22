ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MarineMax worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MarineMax by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.86. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,481 shares of company stock worth $1,516,406. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.