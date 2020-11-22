ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $289,000 Stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AVROBIO worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 59.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $13.99 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $509.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.63.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

