ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huami were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huami by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 109,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huami by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huami during the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huami by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huami by 1,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Huami alerts:

Huami stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Huami Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.