ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

NYSE:HCA opened at $147.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $155.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,432 shares of company stock valued at $30,595,064 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.