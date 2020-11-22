ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Constellium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

NYSE CSTM opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 2.21. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.