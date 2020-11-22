ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of TimkenSteel worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 295.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TMST stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $201.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.93. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.