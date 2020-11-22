ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average is $111.71. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

