ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $305.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.00. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

