ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cigna by 91.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Cigna by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $553,501,000 after buying an additional 401,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 653,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,756,000 after purchasing an additional 229,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

NYSE:CI opened at $204.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

