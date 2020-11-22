ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,832.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $814.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIVO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

