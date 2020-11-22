ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 320,181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. State Street Corp increased its position in RadNet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 88,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in RadNet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,934,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $943.39 million, a PE ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

