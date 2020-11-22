ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Karen Musson bought 5,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 4,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $48,680.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,342.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,456 shares of company stock valued at $150,130. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $14.59 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.