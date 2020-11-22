ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 133.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $17,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 51.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 720,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

PRVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $13.84 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

