ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 113,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.