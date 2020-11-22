ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 306,068 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,068 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after buying an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $95,159,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 171.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 168.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $62.96 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

