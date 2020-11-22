ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 368,994 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,994 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 596.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

