ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,243 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Community Health Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CYH stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

