ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,555 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of SunCoke Energy worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 172,381 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 332.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $4.48 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $370.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SXC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

