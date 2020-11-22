ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter valued at $157,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $30.47 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $608.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

