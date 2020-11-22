ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 421.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5,560.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.86 million, a PE ratio of -422.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

