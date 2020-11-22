ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of VSE worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VSE by 3,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VSE by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. VSE Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $392.31 million, a PE ratio of 355.04 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment supplies vehicle parts.

