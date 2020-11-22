Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) EVP Sells $378,315.84 in Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,855.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clorox stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

