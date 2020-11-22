CNFinance (CNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. CNFinance had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $44.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Shares of CNF stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 449.45 and a quick ratio of 449.45. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.