Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Up 15.0% in October

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 445,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.24. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.