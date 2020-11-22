Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Shares of CNS opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

