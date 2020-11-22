Commerce Bank Acquires 1,835 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

