Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.