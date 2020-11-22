Commerce Bank Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.