Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 2,146 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Generac by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,117,000 after buying an additional 120,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 165.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after buying an additional 332,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 48.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $222.97 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $234.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.03 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,776,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

