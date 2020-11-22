Commerce Bank Grows Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.23. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

