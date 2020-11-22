Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 64.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. Insiders sold a total of 34,585 shares of company stock worth $5,985,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $178.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

